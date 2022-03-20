Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Upgraded to Outperform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $295.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $288.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.09.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $267.34 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 1-year low of $227.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.22.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

