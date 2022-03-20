Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given New $60.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRZE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58. Braze has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

