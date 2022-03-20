Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Down 3.3%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.82. 8,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,660,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TALO shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.64.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,728,670 shares of company stock worth $132,616,293. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

