Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Trading Up 7%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 2,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 407,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.
VVNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.74.
Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (NYSE:VVNT)
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
