Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Trading Up 7%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 2,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 407,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

VVNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,710,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,848,000 after buying an additional 52,971 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after buying an additional 441,073 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 973,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 448,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 563,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

