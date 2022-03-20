Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading 13.7% Higher

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 13.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.13 and last traded at $44.37. 107,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,711,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

Get Asana alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.36 per share, with a total value of $24,680,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $47,075.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,750,000 shares of company stock worth $409,775,000 and sold 96,319 shares worth $5,945,358. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.