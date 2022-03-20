Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 615,503 shares.The stock last traded at $14.35 and had previously closed at $14.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

