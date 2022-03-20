Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 615,503 shares.The stock last traded at $14.35 and had previously closed at $14.33.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.
The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAS)
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
