Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at KeyCorp

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.24.

Shares of SMAR opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.97. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter acquired 1,430 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $1,189,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,239,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,988,000 after buying an additional 140,053 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,166,000 after buying an additional 53,125 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,283,000 after buying an additional 31,563 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,473,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

