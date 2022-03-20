Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cepton in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get Cepton alerts:

NASDAQ CPTN opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. Cepton has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $80.16.

Cepton Technologies Inc is a silicon valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. Cepton Technologies Inc, formerly known as Growth Capital Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.