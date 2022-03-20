Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cepton in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.
NASDAQ CPTN opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. Cepton has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $80.16.
Cepton Technologies Inc is a silicon valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. Cepton Technologies Inc, formerly known as Growth Capital Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
