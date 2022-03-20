Morgan Stanley Cuts Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Price Target to $17.00

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. The business had revenue of $59.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 40.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,042,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,629,000 after acquiring an additional 584,867 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 30.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 388,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 91,253 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 48.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the second quarter worth $2,032,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 10.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

