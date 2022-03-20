Mizuho Lowers Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Price Target to $6.00

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on XERS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $184.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 305.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $16,573,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 269,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 300,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 519.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 738,182 shares in the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

