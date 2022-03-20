Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) versus Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Head-To-Head Survey

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals -1,177.26% -91.26% -79.49% Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -230.22% -126.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.71 million 14.84 -$30.15 million ($2.90) -1.36 Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.85 million ($0.86) -0.56

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Allena Pharmaceuticals. Ayala Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 490.72%. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 519.83%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

