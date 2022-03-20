Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $21.50 on Friday. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

