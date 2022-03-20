Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Information Services stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. Information Services has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36.
About Information Services (Get Rating)
