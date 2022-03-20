HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Raised to “Hold” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. BNP Paribas currently has $640.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HMSVF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.26) to GBX 810 ($10.53) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HomeServe from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of HomeServe from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $487.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSVF opened at $9.00 on Thursday. HomeServe has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

