Brokerages Anticipate Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) will announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Marvell Technology reported sales of $832.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,932,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $307,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,707 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,261,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,257,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.84. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

