Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($87.91) to €76.00 ($83.52) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

