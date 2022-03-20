GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

GNNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.50.

GNNDY stock opened at $143.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.97. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $129.75 and a one year high of $286.11.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

