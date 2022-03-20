First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FQVLF. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Shares of FQVLF opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.34. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $33.28.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

