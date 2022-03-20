Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $19.59 on Friday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

