Critical Review: ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) vs. DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT)

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) and DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ToughBuilt Industries and DAC Technologies Group International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ToughBuilt Industries $39.43 million 0.64 -$17.35 million ($0.61) -0.32 DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DAC Technologies Group International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ToughBuilt Industries.

Profitability

This table compares ToughBuilt Industries and DAC Technologies Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ToughBuilt Industries -58.79% -69.31% -57.01% DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ToughBuilt Industries and DAC Technologies Group International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ToughBuilt Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 DAC Technologies Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

ToughBuilt Industries presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 669.23%. Given ToughBuilt Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ToughBuilt Industries is more favorable than DAC Technologies Group International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of ToughBuilt Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of ToughBuilt Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ToughBuilt Industries has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DAC Technologies Group International has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ToughBuilt Industries beats DAC Technologies Group International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads. The company also provides sawhorses, miter saws, table saws, and roller stands; sawhorse/jobsite tables; and gloves. It offers its products under the TOUGHBUILT brand through various home improvement big box stores, professional outlets, and direct marketing to construction companies and trade/wholesale outlets. The company was formerly known as Phalanx, Inc. and changed its name to ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. in December 2015. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

DAC Technologies Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. manufactures and markets consumer products for wholesale, retail, and OEM gun manufacturing markets. The company specializes in gun cleaning kits, gun safety devices, security items, and other outdoor products. It offers products in the categories of gun cleaning kits and accessories, other shooting and outdoor accessories, licensed products, gun locks, and safes. The company sells its products to mass merchants, retail chains, sporting goods retailers, distributors, and OEM gun manufacturers. It also markets its products through catalog companies. The company was formerly known as DAC Technologies of America, Inc. and changed its name to DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. in July 1999. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

