Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Price Target Raised to GBX 730

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 673 ($8.75) to GBX 730 ($9.49) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFJPY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Informa in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a sell rating for the company. UBS Group raised Informa from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Informa has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $730.00.

Informa stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Informa has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

