Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.31.

NYSE WIT opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Wipro’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wipro by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Wipro by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

