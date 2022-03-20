KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KB Home's shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 have remained stable in the past 60 days. With resilient U.S. housing market momentum, backlog value at fourth quarter fiscal 2021-end grew 67% from a year ago to $4.95 billion, marking the highest fourth-quarter level since 2005. Robust backlog level, a strong lineup of community openings and solid return-focused growth model will help KB Home generate as much as $7.6 billion in housing revenues and double-digit operating margin in fiscal 2022. However, continued supply-chain issues, material cost inflation and higher wage are concerns for the company.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31. KB Home has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust purchased a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $35,670,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $1,412,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in KB Home by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

