Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $640.70 Million

Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) will report sales of $640.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $650.26 million and the lowest is $621.00 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $588.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 11,763 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $2,068,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 55.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $29,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $39.40 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

