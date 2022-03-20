DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DS Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.59) to GBX 435 ($5.66) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.65) to GBX 570 ($7.41) in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $336.83.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.