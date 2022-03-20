CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of LOTZ opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.18. CarLotz has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CarLotz ( NASDAQ:LOTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.42 million. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CarLotz will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOTZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CarLotz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,961,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 67,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CarLotz by 3,006.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 486,572 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarLotz by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 126,302 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CarLotz by 1,148.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 472,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

