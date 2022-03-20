Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Oppenheimer

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $358.05.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE:EL opened at $276.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $248.42 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.96.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.