Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

CRLFF opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.77.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

