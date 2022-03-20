SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

SOFI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after buying an additional 13,595,291 shares in the last quarter. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 792.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after buying an additional 4,781,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after buying an additional 4,087,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,060.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,751,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after buying an additional 2,624,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.