National Bank Financial Cuts National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Price Target to $13.50

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from $17.50 to $13.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.75. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
