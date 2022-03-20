National Bank Financial Cuts National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Price Target to $13.50

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from $17.50 to $13.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.75. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NESR. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

