Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fresnillo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $13.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

