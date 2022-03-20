Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.76.
Shares of NOAH stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. Noah has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $49.88. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.29.
Noah Company Profile (Get Rating)
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
