Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.76.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. Noah has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $49.88. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Noah by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Noah by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 132,312 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Noah by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Noah by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Noah by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,938 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

