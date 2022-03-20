Critical Review: TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) versus Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD)

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) and TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Inrad Optics has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TT Electronics has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Inrad Optics and TT Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inrad Optics 11.41% 17.78% 6.26% TT Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inrad Optics and TT Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inrad Optics $9.01 million 1.58 -$900,000.00 $0.09 11.33 TT Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TT Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inrad Optics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Inrad Optics and TT Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inrad Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A TT Electronics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.2% of Inrad Optics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Inrad Optics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inrad Optics beats TT Electronics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inrad Optics (Get Rating)

Inrad Optics, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies. The company was founded in April 1973 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

About TT Electronics (Get Rating)

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions. The Sensors & Specialist Components segment works with customers to develop standard and customized solutions including sensors and power management devices. The Power & Connectivity segment develops and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data. The Global Manufacturing Solutions segment provides manufacturing services and engineering solutions for its product divisions and to customers that often require a lower volume and higher mix of different products. The company was founded on January 16, 1906 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

