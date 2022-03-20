RF Acquisition Corp. Prices IPO at $10.00 Per Share (RFACU)

RF Acquisition Corp. (RFACU) expects to raise $100 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, March 24th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 10,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

RF Acquisition Corp. has a market cap of $127 million.

EarlyBirdCapital Inc. acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

RF Acquisition Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We intend to search globally for target companies within the Southeast Asian new economy sector or elsewhere. We do not intend to undertake our initial business combination with any entity with its principal business operations in China (including Hong Kong and Macau). (Incorporated in Delaware) Our management team believes that in recent years, a wide range of technological breakthroughs have accelerated cycles of change, radically impacting industries and business models across the world. The transformative effects of innovation as diverse as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, cybersecurity, and ubiquitous mobile computing have upended industries both large and small. “.

RF Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2021 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 111 Somerset, #05-06 Singapore 238164 and can be reached via phone at +65 6904 0766.

Receive News & Ratings for RF Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.