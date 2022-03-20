Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down to $14.48

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.48, but opened at $14.07. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after acquiring an additional 533,994 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,809 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

