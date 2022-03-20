Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 96,475 shares.The stock last traded at $5.27 and had previously closed at $5.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 3.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 14.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

