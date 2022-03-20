Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 96,475 shares.The stock last traded at $5.27 and had previously closed at $5.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.