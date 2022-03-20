Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Gap Down to $103.01

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $103.01, but opened at $98.07. Rapid7 shares last traded at $105.25, with a volume of 1,855 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,310 shares of company stock worth $1,106,384 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after buying an additional 183,007 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period.

About Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

