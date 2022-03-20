Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Up 15.4%

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 15.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 861,508 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 400,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The company has a market cap of C$38.62 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.
Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)
