UBS Group Lowers Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target to $29.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.81% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $100.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Paramount Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

