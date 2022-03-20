UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) PT Raised to $120.00 at Raymond James

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

UMBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

UMBF opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.96.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $136,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.44 per share, with a total value of $98,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,239. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

