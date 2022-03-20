UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $4.10

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $4.29. UP Fintech shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 168,753 shares traded.

TIGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

