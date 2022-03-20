Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Gap Up to $11.75

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $12.08. Mission Produce shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 675 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on AVO. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mission Produce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $829.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mission Produce by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mission Produce by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mission Produce by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

