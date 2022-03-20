Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $295.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PXD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.33.

NYSE:PXD opened at $239.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $246.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,702 shares of company stock worth $15,209,845. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

