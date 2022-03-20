Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Torrid Holdings Inc. is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America. It is focused on fit and offers products across a broad assortment which includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Torrid Holdings Inc. is based in Calif. “

Get Torrid alerts:

CURV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. Torrid has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Torrid will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth $1,877,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth $9,158,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth $23,809,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Torrid (CURV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.