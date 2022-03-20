Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Raised to $29.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.27.

CTRA opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.22. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coterra Energy news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,811,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,837 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

