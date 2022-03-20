Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

SND opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.43. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 40.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $149,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Douglas Young sold 24,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $80,510.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,787 shares of company stock worth $729,454. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SND. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. THRC Management LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

