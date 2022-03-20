BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Group Inc. is an insurance distribution firm. It provides insurance and risk management insights and solutions. The company operates primarily in the United States and internationally. BRP Group Inc. is based in Tampa, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRP. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of BRP Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.83.

BRP Group stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.70 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. On average, analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John A. Valentine purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Valentine purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,617 shares of company stock worth $744,828 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

