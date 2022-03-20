Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.
Shares of WVVI opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50 million, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.94. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards (Get Rating)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.
