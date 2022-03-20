Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of WVVI opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50 million, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.94. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

