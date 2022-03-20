Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target to GBX 520

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 530 ($6.89) to GBX 520 ($6.76) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AVVIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.85) to GBX 470 ($6.11) in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviva from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Investec cut shares of Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.46) to GBX 460 ($5.98) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $483.33.

AVVIY stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Aviva has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

