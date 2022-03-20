Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

ASAZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

